Questions remain over possible burial remains at Fort Myers construction site

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The city of Fort Myers says questions have still not been answered if a luxury apartment complex site is sitting on possible Native American burial grounds.

The city's spokesperson says the developer of the property, Zimmer Development, still has not made findings of an archaeological study conducted this year, available to the public.

It was discussed in a city council meeting on June 21st after Florida's Division of Historical Resources sent the city a letter saying that all project activity must stop immediately if any human remains are discovered.

The city says that the North Carolina developer, Zimmer Development, has gone through all the proper permitting to get the new complex on the corner of Fowler, First, and Second Streets, built.

In that June 21st meeting, Natalie A. De La Torre Salas, an archaeologist with Florida Atlantic University, implored the council to act.

“The reason why I’m here today is that I want to know what the response has been, or what the steps will be to remedy this situation," she says.

“I believe that it will be very helpful if the city could address the concerns in this letter before they officially leave for the summer in July," she adds.

