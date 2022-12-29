Questions left unanswered as date draws nearer of Upper Captiva Fire Chief and 40 fire fighters' resignation

CAPTIVA, Fla. — With the new year comes new staffing issues at Upper Captiva Fire Department, after the chief and 40 of the 46 firefighters resigned on December 16.

So with the new year just on the other side of the weekend, we're asking who will answer the 911 call come January 1st?

The State Fire Marshal's Office got in touch with us tonight, saying they are aware of the issue and monitoring it closely. As for more direct and local officials, we're still waiting on a response.

"So I just got handed this letter from the chief and it says, gentlemen, it is with my deepest regret that I must submit this letter of resignation,” said Duncan Rosen.

It was a surprise move earlier this month. Chief Jason Martin of the Upper Captiva Fire Department along with 40 fire fighters resigning.

“Is there any way to change your mind?” said William Byrnes.

“No,” said Chief Martin.

Though the chief stepped down, he and the other responders who resigned will honor the schedules until January 1.

“So again just thinking tactically here, what happens Jan 1 if someone calls 911?”

And that's the question many want to know. Already hearing from concerned business owners like Matt Wykes of Island Club in North Captiva.

"If that is true and there's not a response that's close- that's going to be- it's going to get real really fast,” said Wykes to Fox 4.

Adding fuel to the fire, the concern for dead trees — following Hurricane Ian — in a now very dry, very high fire danger season.

“That additional fuels on the ground because of the hurricane is what is driving that increase in fire behavior,” said Dr. David Godwin, fire ecologist and Director of the Southern Fire Exchange with the University of Florida.

So with Janurary 1 now just days away, Fox 4 looked for answers. Emailing several chief and administration at Upper Captiva Fire. Also reaching out to surrounding fire departments including the Pine Island Fire District, Sanibel Fire and Fort Myers Beach Fire — to name a few — to see if they will help fill the gaps.

The only response Fox 4 receiving tonight is from Captiva Island Fire District Chief believing there might be an extension in timing of staff leaving to help mitigate the gap in service but could not confirm.

Nobody with Upper Captiva going on record with Fox 4 tonight.

Ten days ago, North Captiva Fire Commissioner Duncan Rosen said leaders had a stable plan in place and will be releasing more details. But we are now four days from the first with no definitive plan.

These concerns now getting the attention of the State Fire Marshall's office telling us they are watching this situation closely.