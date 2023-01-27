Putting the brakes on Fort Myers traffic crashes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Traffic Unit is cracking down on what they say is leading to traffic crashes.

Thursday, Fort Myers Traffic Homicide Investigators targeted illegal driving in traffic circles and U-turns.

Two key areas of concerns for the unit are the roundabout on Veronica Shoemaker and Hanson Street, as well as Colonial Boulevard, which has heavy construction.

While out with FMPD, one Sergeant said his unit had around 30 stops just in the Shoemaker area Thursday morning.

The reason? FMPD says it's because of drivers not knowing how to use the roundabouts correctly and because of distractive driving.

According to FMPD Traffic Homicide Investigator Justin Trask, drivers using the right lane often cut into traffic which can result in a collision.

When it comes to Colonial Blvd., the construction is another concern.

“They are utilizing the area that is closed down with the barricades and cones while it’s under construction to make an illegal U-turn," said FMPD Traffic Homicide Investigator Josh Beckhart.

FMPD went out into the community Thursday to educate drivers and use aggressive enforcement if needed.

What motivates the units, Investigator Trask said, is knowing they can prevent deadly crashes.

“In the year 2022 we had 30 fatalities just within the city of Fort Myers city limits that we responded to,” Trask said.

And just in the first month of 2023, the city is already at two deadly crashes.

That's why the Traffic Unit was out on the roads Thursday.

One violation which FMPD has noticed is causing several crashes on Colonial Blvd — illegal U-turns in a barricaded area.

FMPD stresses that their main goal is to educate; but aggressive enforcement will be used when it's needed.

“Certain infractions we take pretty severely," Trask said. "Because a lot of the infractions we end up issuing citations for are the infractions that are resulting into our fatalities.”

Watch the video above to see Fox 4's Brianna Brownlee speak with FMPD during Thursday's operation.