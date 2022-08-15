Push for new leads 9 years after Lehigh man's murder

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is putting Kyle Byrtus' unsolved 2013 homicide back in the spotlight in the hopes of providing closure for his family.

25-year-old Byrtus was found dead in a field on Meadow Rd.

Detectives believe the answer to his death lies somewhere in the Pine Manor community, where they say Byrtus spent a significant amount of his time.

In a Crime Stoppers update on the case recorded in 2018, mother Lynne Kreger said Kyle came home after a year of struggling at college and had become involved in drugs as a coping mechanism.

TIPS STILL NEEDED IN 2013 HOMICIDE

Today marks 9 long years since Kyle Byrtus was found murdered in a Lehigh field. His case remains unsolved & we need your tips! If you have info, call us at 1-800-780-TIPS or on the P3 Tips apphttps://t.co/f8UxlM1E8g — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) August 15, 2022

In the years since his death, investigators have gone to various lengths to get more tips from the public, including a postcard campaign in 2017. The following year, anonymous donors combined resources to add $2,200 in reward money to the nominal $3,000 Crime Stoppers award for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

To date, no arrests have been made. If you have information that may help investigators, you're asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.