Push for more public parking in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The lack of public parking is an issue that the Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) hopes it can fix.

The study consists of the downtown district of Cape Coral, between Cape Coral Parkway and Leonard Street.

It shows that there is only a small amount of areas that are available for residents and small business employees to park.

According to this study, some residents and community members have complained that there is not enough parking in the area.

This project is expected to take about 6 months to complete and will cost around $100,000.

The C-R-A meeting is Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Cape Coral City Council.

