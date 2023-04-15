'Purses for Pooches' annual event benefits Animal Refuge Center

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The 8th annual Purses for Pooches event in Cape Coral raised money to benefit the Animal Refuge Center (ARC) on Saturday.

The event, presented by sponsor Bonnie Leckie of Century 21 Real Estate, was held at the Fiddlesticks Country Club.

Tickets included lunch and dessert, as well as a runway fashion show featuring designer purses. Guests could also participate in an auction of the purses, and had the chance to win giveaways.

Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes emceed the event.

All proceeds benefit ARC in North Fort Myers and their efforts to care for cats and dogs in need. ARC provides shelter and medical care for animals until they find their forever home.