Purple Alert rescinded: man with cognitive disabilities located

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE: The subject of this story was located safely, according to an Aug. 31 release from officials. We have removed photos and name of the person for privacy purposes.

The Cape Coral Police Department issued a Purple Alert on Tuesday for a man with cognative disabilities who was last seen near the 1900 block of NE Pine Island Rd.

Wednesday morning, police rescinded the alert, stating the man was found and was safe.

A "Purple Alert" is described as a missing adult suffering from a mental or cognitive/ developmental disability. Alzheimer's disease or a dementia-related disorder along with other brain injuries are not included in a Purple Alert. Click here to read more.