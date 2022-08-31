Purple Alert issued for man missing with cognitive disabilities

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has issued a Purple Alert for Antonio Michael Velardi who was last seen at the location of the 1900th block of NE Pine Island Rd.

According to CCPD, Velardi was last seen wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt with a white eyeball on the front, dark shorts, and dark sneakers.

A "Purple Alert" is described as a missing adult suffering from a mental or cognitive/ developmental disability. Alzheimer's disease or a dementia-related disorder along with other brain injuries are not included in a Purple Alert. Click here to read more.

Velardi is 28 years old, 5'10, and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this man's location is asked to contact CCPD at 239-574-3223