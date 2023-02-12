Puppy Bowl highlights adorable pups for sale

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Coral is hosting its first-ever Puppy Bowl. The event will be highlighting puppies up for adoption in the area.

All day the Cape Coral Animal Shelter will be posting videos of over 40 puppies on their social media.

The shelter is using the puppy bowl as a fundraiser to help support the animals in the shelter.

For more information on the pups up for adoption or to support the cause visit https://capecoralanimalshelter.networkforgood.com/projects/181812-cape-coral-animal-shelter-general-2023?fbclid=IwAR1XkI27uJFE05ZbWf6wqMD3B6qcEPiL4N712RonEpHKfKnOod1pOw9Koh8