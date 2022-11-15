Punta Rassa could see funding for Ian recovery, repairs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Board of Commissioners is meeting Tuesday to approve a list of items regarding funding for Hurricane Ian recovery.

Lee County could see $2 million in grant funding for the Punta Rassa area.

The grant includes money for assessing damage to the channels that boats use in the area, and navigation repairs like signs and buoys along the coves.

Ian's winds and flooding not only took their toll on land at Punta Rassa but also on the waterways boaters use. As county commissioners note, that cuts down on tourism dollars.

The grant is from the West Coast Inland Navigation District.

The money is designated for items like barge operations and channel dredging and things that are not covered by FEMA assistance.

Project activities include repair of navigation infrastructure such as signs, buoys, and marking navigational hazards.