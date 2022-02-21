Prosecutor: Lee Co. man stole nearly $500K from employers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County man is ordered to pay nearly a half-million dollars in restitution and sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud.

Prosecutors say Matthew Welty was a 15-year employee of a Bonita Springs cheese importer, and during that time, stole more than $466,000 by cutting checks made to himself.

During the investigation of this case, the state attorney's office said Welty was hired by a local veterinary group and wrote three checks to himself, forging the veterinarian’s name, totaling $11,515.

In this second case, Welty was found guilty for one count of criminal use of personal identification, a 2nd-degree felony. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison and must pay the $11,515 back as restitution.

The prison sentences are to run concurrently, followed by 20 years of probation. Welty will be required to submit yearly tax returns when he is on probation.

