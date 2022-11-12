Property owners in Lee County can now request debris removal assistance

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management in Lee County is accepting applications from private and commercial property owners who need debris removal assistance after Hurricane Ian.

The debris removal program offers assistance with debris, vehicles, vessels and other property removal.

FDEM is also accepting applications from owners of vehicles, vessels and other title property lost or displaced due to Hurricane Ian.

For more information on the program, and to fill out an application, visit Hurricane Ian Debris Removal.

