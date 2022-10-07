Proof of residency required to access Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — The road to recovery in Pine Island is that much closer now that road access has been restored for residents after only three days of construction work.

But now that the bridge is open, restrictions will be enforced to get to Pine Island.

As relief efforts continue on the island, access will be limited, with checkpoints manned by law enforcement.

Residents are being asked to bring a driver's license, utility bill, lease, or some proof of residency.

The only other people being let through the bridge will be first responders, utility crews, emergency management personnel, and suppliers bringing in fuel, water, and other essentials.

Contractors and insurance companies working for individual properties will also be given access, but they will need to show documentation.

Volunteers wanting to get to the island will most likely need to do so by boat.

