Prioritizing Cape Coral Bridge project could add federal funds

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization is hoping to get federal dollars for the construction of the Cape Coral Bridge.

MPO board members voted Friday to move forward with adding the project to the State & Federal Priorities list.

More than 20,000 drivers use the bridge every day and upgrades are aimed at improving access for drivers and pedestrians.

Earlier this year Fox 4 talked to city council members about the Cape Coral Bridge. According to a recent study, the bridge is eight years past its design life span.

Improvements would include replacing the westbound bridge, widening the span to six lanes, and the addition of bike lanes.

PDF: See all the proposed plans

Lee County presentation A scenic overlook for both bridges is proposed.

Improvements for the bridge are estimated to cost about $180 million. Currently the MPO says the upgrades will be funded by money from toll roads.

MPO Executive Director Dan Scott says they hope to offset the cost by applying for federal funds.

"Everybody is going after certain discretionary grants," Scott said. "You're never positive you are going to get any of it. You put your best foot forward, but it's competitive."

The board says there is still time to request federal funds for the project. Construction is expected to begin in 2028.