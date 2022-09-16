Prioritizing Cape Coral Bridge project could add FDOT funds

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Friday morning, The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding a public hearing to discuss upcoming projects.

The Cape Coral Bridge is one of those projects and is expected to make the top of the priority list for improvements.

More than 20,000 drivers use the bridge every day and upgrades are aimed at improving access for drivers and pedestrians.

Earlier this year Fox 4 talked to city council members about the Cape Coral Bridge.

According to a recent study, the bridge is eight years past its design life span.

Improvements would include replacing the westbound bridge, widening the span to six lanes, and the addition of bike lanes.

PDF: See all the proposed plans

Lee County presentation A scenic overlook for both bridges is proposed.

While the project is coming out of Lee County’s budget, a vote to move forward makes FDOT the lead agency, and that means there may be federal money available.

On Friday the MPO board will come up with a list of priorities starting this year and going into 2027.

Other projects include aviation, for improvements at the Southwest Florida International Airport and the Page Field Airport.

Revision and approval of the Carbon Reduction Program is also on the list. The program is expected to reduce emissions and improve urban areas.

Approval of the Seminole Gulf Crisis Grant Application that’s supposed to improve safety and transportation for freight rail operations will also be discussed.