Princess for a Day outreach program comes to Cape Coral

Posted at 7:41 PM, Aug 09, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new opportunity for young ladies is coming to Cape Coral this September.

Princess for a Day is a chance for girls ages three to 15 to learn etiquette skills, dress up in formal wear and spend a day doing character-building self care exercises.

The organization is working to shape and mold girls to help their self concept during their impressionable years. The young ladies say positive affirmations, practice walking a red carpet and have a fancy meal — all while dressed to impress.

Coressa Williams is the Princess For a Day director and said the program has a positive impact on young girls.

"We believe that it combats bullying, it combats low self-esteem, because you are what you think. If you're constantly letting them speak posively over their lives, regardless of their circumstances that they may face, we believe, those affirmations absolutely become a part of their life," Williams said.

Click here to learn more about the program.

