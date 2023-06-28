"Pride, Not Prejudice" aims to train healthcare professionals caring for the LGBTQ+ community

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Behavioral Health Coalition of SWFL is hosting a one-day conference for healthcare practitioners in the area to encourage and train healthcare professionals in caring for the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is called "Pride, Not Prejudice" and will take place on Wednesday.

"Pride, not Prejudice" will feature eight speakers who will present a variety of topics.

The event will be held in person and virtually from 8:30 am - 3:30 p.m. It is free to attend and will feature a continental breakfast and lunch.

“This event is an opportunity to raise awareness and create a space for open and supportive conversations so every patient at Lee Health and beyond feels accepted, understood, and valued,” said Dr. Selynto Anderson, Lee Health’s chief equity and inclusion officer.

“The more we can do to foster acceptance and compassion, the sooner we can help those in the LGBTQIA+ community feel comfortable seeking access to healthcare services and find the support they need.”

The goals of the event are to cultivate best practices, increase access to care, and address the health inequities in this population.

The conference will also expose behavioral healthcare providers and others to the cultural dynamics of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“For healthcare professionals who are unfamiliar with this specific patient population, the conference is designed to provide learning and education,” said licensed clinical social worker Adam Larivee, who will also be the keynote speaker.