Precautionary boil water notice for San Carlos Island area

Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 09:54:07-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for areas near San Carlos Island beginning Tuesday, June 28.

Officials say there will be a scheduled water main shutoff from 9 a.m. on that date and expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

Repairs on the 4-inch main will result in loss of pressure for approximately 725 homes and 35 businesses in the area.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe.

These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

