Power restoration delayed for Times Square on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light officials are delaying the installation of underground power lines to Times Square on Fort Myers Beach due to damaged equipment.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach said the project is now expected to begin on March 13.

The equipment used by FPL crews, including a pipe and a cable, was damaged by Hurricane Ian. Contractors now have to replace that equipment before permanent installation can begin.

Two contractors are currently on scene working on the project.