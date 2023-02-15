Power is still out for residents at Shangri-La in St. James City after Hurricane Ian

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — If you take a walk around the Shangri-La Mobile home park on Saint James City it's almost like time is standing still. There are still piles of personal belonging and hurricane debris. Not to mention the hum of a few generators.

Nearly 5 months after hurricane Ian, residents like Kathy say they're still without power and trying to pick up the pieces.

Kathy shared with Fox 4's Amy Wegmann that she rode out them storm on the bathroom vanity in her mobile home and prayed for her life.

She says she's thankful to be alive even though she lost basically everything. Now, all she wants is some help with moving forward.

Kathy says the owner of the park told her it could be a year before they are able to fix the problem. The electrician hired ordered the needed part but it's backlogged for months!

Fox 4 called the owner of Shangri-La and was connected to Streamlined Property Management company to get some answers.

Renee Graves with Streamlined says, "It's the material. We have found the material, it's a gearbox, and the electrician does have it on order, but, it is expected to be about 250 working days before that can be delivered."

A squared D Gear Box is the part that's needed and it's holding up half of the park from being able to turn the lights on.

Graves says "Unfortunately, it's not just one or two mobile home parks, or one or two homes that are in this situation. There are multiple homes and multiple parks that are in this situation and we're all going through it."

She goes on to say they feel for their residents and wishes there was a different answer.

Kathy wonders whether FEMA or the state can somehow help speed up the process.

Amy reached out to Lee County officials, FEMA and the Florida Department of Emergency Management to see if they would be able to help expedite the process in any way. So far, no luck. But Amy will keep pushing for solutions.