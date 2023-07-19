Power is out at Coconut Road due to traffic crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Power is out at a traffic signal at Coconut Road due to a traffic crash.

Estero Fire Rescue and Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a vehicle accident at Coconut Road.

Estero Fire Rescue said the vehicle struck a power box on the side of the roadway and caused severe damage to both the vehicle and the power box.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Power is out to the traffic signal at this location and both Florida Power Light and Department Of Transportation have been notified. Use caution if driving in the area.