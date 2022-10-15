Power could be restored to Sanibel's essential buildings by next week

SANIBEL, Fla. — LCEC said power could be restored to essential services on Sanibel and Captiva Islands as early as next week.

Essential services include the Sanibel School, the RO Plant and fire stations. City Hall and public safety facilities are estimated to be back in service by October 23.

Once the critical infrastructure is rebuilt, LCEC and FPL will work section by section to energize the island over the next two weeks.

Harder hit sections of the Island, like North Captiva, will take time to rebuild. Early estimates indicate it could take months to rebuild the electrical infrastructure.