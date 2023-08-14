Post office adds to development along Pine Island Road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — There's a new milestone in the growth of Cape Coral.

Monday, the city was part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open a new Post Office on Pine Island Road, near Southwest 4th Street.

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee spoke with people who said it's about time.

It took years to get to this point. “Yeah, we used to have to drive like 10 minutes to another post office," said Ben East, a Cape Coral resident.

A trip this local used to make at least four times a week for his e-commerce business he has with his girlfriend, called Designer Closet with Rachel VIP. Ben East said he does about 50 to 100 shipments a week, and with this new location, his commute is now just around the corner.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX

“I believe this is a need and a convenience, I mean it’s right down the road from all of our north Cape Coral partners, right down the road from Matlacha Island," said Robert Rhoad, the spokesman for the US postal service. "Cape Coral is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, So we saw a need and we addressed it."

Rhoad said the location is great because there is so much development happening on Pine Island.

Last month Fox 4 discovered in city planning records, more than five thousand apartment units either under construction or in the planning phase in the 4-and-a-half-mile stretch of Pine Island Road between Santa Barbara Blvd. and Burnt Store Rd.

“I’m seeing buildings pop up left and right, and it’s been really cool," East said.

East lives on Pine Island and now that he has a new post office, there's one more thing he's hoping for.

"I am a guy who loves hot wings — I want the best wing restaurant in town and I want that to come to Cape Coral," East said.

Fox 4 did check to see if any new wing places were set to come to Pine Island, unfortunately for East, it doesn't appear there are any coming.

However what we did find there are many condos, apartments, gas stations, and even a bait shop in development.