Port St. Lucie murder suspect arrested in Fort Myers

Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 09, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A suspect in a Port St. Lucie homicide has been arrested in Fort Myers.

In a social media post posted on Fort Myers Police Department on Facebook on Friday about the arrest of Alan Dale Williams III who was wanted for murder.

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro said Alan William was taken into custody by Fort Myers police.

Williams is wanted for a murder that occurred on May 24.

Investigators said a male driver and female passenger met with Williams, who drove a 2017 Red Jeep Cherokee into the parking lot.

Williams exited that vehicle and entered the victim's vehicle.

At that point, police said Williams shot the driver in the back of the head, exited, and fled on foot.

He is in the Lee County Jail while Port St. Lucie Major Crimes Unit Detectives continue their investigation in Fort Myers.

