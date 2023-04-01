Port Charlotte man charged with grand theft auto after fleeing from troopers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested Port Charlotte man after he stole a vehicle and attempted to flee from troopers.

FHP responded to a report of a stolen Ford Edge SUV around 5:53 p.m. Friday. The vehicle was traveling south on I-75 from Port Charlotte.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at mile marker 143, Bayshore Road in Lee County. The driver did not stop and continued to drive south.

At mile marker 133, the driver lost control of the vehicle and came to an uncontrolled rest on a grass shoulder.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Miguel Andrade of Port Charlotte.

Andrade was booked into the Lee County Jail and faces several charges, including grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and no valid license.