Poodle reunites with owner after he was missing for two years

Cape Coral Animal Shelter
Posted at 5:16 PM, Feb 28, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A neighboring animal control facility reported a small poodle showed up in rough shape; severely matted, with infected eyes, ears and he was also very dehydrated.

The 15-year-old male poodle named Snowball, who was reportedly micro chipped to a family in Norfolk, Virginia, had been missing for two years.

Upon hearing the news of Snowball’s location, the owner Kathy, was reportedly crying then booked a flight immediately.

The animal clinic said they were able to treat his eyes, update his vaccines and issued a health certificate so he can fly back with his mamma.

