Police: Woman threatened to attend graduation with 'cardboard' bomb

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman who stated that her child would not be able to graduate reportedly made statements that she would attend the ceremony with a fake bomb to show faculty how upset she was.

According to Cape Coral police, 39-year-old Tracy Marie Adeline Carter was causing a disturbance at the city's Chamber of Commerce on May 20.

Before leaving the Chamber, Carter reportedly told staff that she was upset her child was unable to graduate due to disciplinary issues at school. She then allegedly told a staff member that she would attend the graduation ceremony with a fake bomb strapped to her chest.

The incident report states Carter said she would feel bad for the children she would scare, but "she really needed to be heard."

Police made contact with Carter via phone. Investigators said she confirmed what she said, adding she had had thoughts about doing it, but that it would only be a "cardboard" bomb.

When police arrived at her home later, Carter said she wanted to mimic the movie "John Q" to make a statement. She told officers she would have drawn the bomb because she doesn't have the materials to make one.

A search of her home found no bomb-making materials.

She was arrested and charged with planting of a "hoax bomb." She was taken to the Lee County Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.