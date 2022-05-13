Police warn of property theft by phony workers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are warning Southwest Florida residents that a growing trend in property theft has reached our neighborhoods.

As Cape Coral police describe, fraudsters are disguising themselves as workers for pest control companies, homeowner's associations, utilities or city departments.

Targeting mainly elderly residents, criminals go door to door in various neighborhoods. Once inside, one person distracts the homeowner as the other commits the theft, specifically targeting cash or jewelry.

Recently, one victim told Cape police that they allowed two people posing as pest control workers contracted by the HOA into the victim’s home.

"During this time, the victim was distracted, and jewelry was stolen," CCPD says in a Facebook post. "An additional incident occurred possibly involving the same two suspects the day prior but was refused entry into the home.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects involved are asked to call CCPD directly at (239)-574-3223 or reach out to them on social media.