Police seek driver who caused crash with injuries

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit needs your help identifying a suspect vehicle that caused a traffic accident that resulted in injuries.

The incident occurred June 18 at around 9:01 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock Bridge Pkwy. and Del Prado Blvd. S.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a late model silver color sedan, left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.

The car may have minor front bumper damages.

If you witnessed the crash or have information, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223, or submitting an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips, referencing Case Report # 22-014249.