Police: Royal Palm student brought knife to bus, campus

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A school resource officer arrested a Royal Palm Exceptional School student Friday on charges of possessing a weapon on school property.

Fort Myers Police Department says the 18-year-old student, identified as Christian Moreno, had a knife on campus during school hours, as well as on board a school bus in incidents recorded earlier in the week.

A parent reportedly alerted the officer to the incident. Police say no threats were made to staff or students but there is a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus.

Moreno is currently in the Lee County Jail.