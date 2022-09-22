Watch Now
Police respond to waterlogged disturbance at apartment complex

A man is detained after a disturbance involving fire alarms and a torrent of water at a Cape Coral apartment Thursday morning. Story: https://www.fox4now.com/news/local-news/lee-county/police-respond-to-waterlogged-disturbance-at-apartment-complex
Posted at 4:39 AM, Sep 22, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police were seen to detain one person following an incident at the Uptown at Liberty Park Apartments early Thursday morning.

Video provided to Fox 4 shows police climbing a stairwell to a third-floor unit as fire alarm lights flashed repeatedly.

There are commands for a person to put their hands up.

Shortly thereafter, a man in shorts and a yellow shirt exits an apartment. After a few moments, police make movements near the apartment door, and a torrent of water can be seen rushing past officers' feet and over the sides of the building.

Later, at ground level, the man is seen placed in handcuffs as other officers stand around him.

It is not clear at this stage if the man has been arrested or what led to the disturbance.

We have reached out to Cape Coral police for more details.

