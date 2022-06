FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Cleveland Ave., near the Fort Myers Country Club.

Emergency crews were still at the scene at 5 a.m.; it is not clear how long they may remain.

There is no word on the number of people involved or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.