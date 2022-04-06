Police rescue Edison Bridge jumper after 911 call

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police in Fort Myers are thanking vigilant witnesses who notified them about a woman who jumped from the Edison Bridge Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the department posted at 12:30 p.m., the Marine Unit responded and "successfully rescued" the woman, who they say jumped from the crest of the bridge.

Expect delays on Edison Bridge (SB) while Fort Myers Police conduct an investigation. Our Marine Unit has successfully rescued a female who jumped from the crest. These are time sensitive rescue incidents and we thank witnesses who immediately called 911 #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/jbeLf6QBmn — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) April 6, 2022

"These are time-sensitive rescue incidents and we thank witnesses who immediately called 911," the tweet reads.

Traffic delays are expected around the bridge area as an investigation into the incident continues.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 160 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 1-800-273-8255. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

