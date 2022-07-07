FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for two suspects who stole a car from Vanderbilt Beach and then used stolen credit cards at a Best Buy in Fort Myers.

The pair in the photo stole a vehicle from Vanderbilt Beach on Friday before traveling to Fort Myers and using several stolen credit cards at the Best Buy on South Cleveland Avenue.

If you recognize them or have any information, you can submit a tip online at the Crime Stoppers website or using the P3Tips mobile app. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-730-8477.