LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The male in the photo broke into a vehicle and removed a Taurus 9MM Luger pistol on Monday.

This happened on the 1500-Block of Ruth Avenue South in Lehigh Acres.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers by calling them at 1-800-780-8477, leaving a tip on their website or on the P3 Tips mobile app. The case number is 22-289776.