FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Detectives are asking for help identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Target on Dynasty Drive - once on June 16 and again on June 21.

According to police, the man has stolen from Target multiple times over the past year - always getting the same items: Gillette cartridges, Ninja cookware, Philip Sonic toothbrushes and Eufy RoboVacs.

On June 16 and 21, the suspect got into a four-door sedan after stealing from the store. But previously, the suspect has been seen arriving in a different vehicle each time after he flees the store.

If you have any information, you can call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.