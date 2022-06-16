Police need help identifying couple that removed car parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers police department needs assistance identifying the man and woman in the photos below.

On June 14, in the area of 4245 Evans Ave., witnesses saw a man and woman walking near a victim’s vehicle and looking inside. The woman looked through the vehicle’s driver’s side window, but then walked away.

Later, at about 8:30 a.m., the male suspect got into the victim’s vehicle through an open passenger side window. When he got inside, he opened the car’s hood from the inside. The suspect then got out and walked to the front of the vehicle to search through the car’s engine block area.

The owner of the vehicle walked outside and dsaw the hood of his car open. The victim confronted the male suspect. The male suspect then handed the victim a “fuse” that the suspect removed from the victim’s car. The suspect immediately left the area after that.

If you have any information on or are able to identify the suspects, please contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698 or the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

