Police need help identifying 2 women who stole from Polo Ralph Lauren

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police believe the two women in the photo stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Polo Ralph Lauren.

On June 15, the suspects were spotted at the store in Sanibel Outlets on Summerlin Road in Fort Myers. Police say they grabbed many different clothing items, removed the price tags and hid them before they fled the store.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers asks that you call 1-800-780-8477 if you have any information on the suspects. Any anonymous tippers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.