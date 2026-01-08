Report: Man in Fort Myers police custody dies after apparent injury

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man in custody has died following an apparent self-inflicted injury earlier this month, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

According to a press release from the department, the incident happened on Sunday, January 4, 2026, while the person was being held in police custody at the Fort Myers Police Department.

The report from police says officers immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator, until Lee County EMS arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Despite those efforts, police say the man died at the hospital on January 6.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is serving as the lead investigative agency. No further information has been released.