Police looking for fleeing man in hospital clothing in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Monday, the search continues for a North Fort Myers man who investigators said has a violent history of crimes including aggravated assault.

On Sunday, Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) tweeted that Randall Dunmire, 45, was last seen outside Lee Memorial Hospital in the area of Cleveland Avenue.

Investigators say Dunmire is wanted for missing his court date after being arrested for multiple charges including burglary, grand theft auto, and resisting officers.

FMPD said Dunmire was spotted in the area and was wearing what police called hospital attire.

We reached out to Lee Health to ask if they knew how Dunmire got the hospital attire and if he was being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital during the time Dunmire was spotted.

Lee Health Spokesperson Pat Dolce said in an email that information would need to come from the police.

FMPD said Cape Coral Police Department is the lead agency and they were assisting in getting the word out.

On Monday, Fox 4 spoke with several businesses along Cleveland Avenue who allowed us to watch surveillance video captured from their cameras.

A man dressed in hospital attire did not come up in any of their videos.

On Monday while Fox 4 was working to get that answer from Cape Coral Police Department, Jennifer Lambert with SWFL Crime Stoppers was able to help us uncover why police are searching for Dunmire in the first place.

In an email, Lambert said,

“Randall Dunmire is currently trying to dodge deputies on a bench warrant for failing to show up in court following an arrest for burglary, grand theft auto, resisting officers, petty theft, and driving with a suspended or revoked license."

FMPD says that Dunmire should not be approached and if someone does spot him, to call local law enforcement immediately.

Lambert telling Fox 4 Dunmire has a violent criminal history.

“This 20-time repeat offender has an extensive history of violent behavior, including aggravated assault and battery. he was also sentenced to six years in prison for child neglect for being abusive and very inappropriate with two young girls,”

- said Lambert.

Lambert described Dunmire as six feet tall, 185 pounds with a tattoo of the Lord’s Prayer on his left arm, a skeleton with a gun on his right leg, and the phrase “Lord forgive me for my wicked ways” scripted on his chest.