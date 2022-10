FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are looking for a driver who ran after hitting a woman, at approximately 10:46pm, on 3660 Fowler Street.

The victim is a 27 year old female who is currently in critical condition at Gulfcoast Hospital.

Fort Myers Police is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or any additional information pertaining to the crash. If you have any information email jbachert@fmpolice.com or call 239-321-8240.