Police negotiate with barricaded subject in apartment

Multiple police units have cordoned off an area outside an apartment complex in Fort Myers.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 07:25:08-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police have cordoned off several blocks surrounding an apartment complex off 2nd Street in Fort Myers while they negotiate with a barricaded subject.

A tweet from the police department says there is an "active, isolated scene" at 2575 2nd St. at the Residences At 2nd Street apartments. They later confirmed information about negotiations, saying that other tenants had been safely evacuated.

Our reporter at the scene describes a heavy presence of law enforcement in protective gear, and a spotlight pointed directly at one of the units at the complex.

This is a developing story; refresh this page for updates and stay tuned to Fox 4 Morning News through 11 a.m. as we cover the story.

