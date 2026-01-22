Police: Fort Myers man helped funnel cash in worldwide tech scam

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man is behind bars after police say he played a key role in an international scam that drained hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims across three countries.

On Tuesday, police arrested Benton M. Reynaert of Fort Myers, bringing an end to a two-year financial crimes investigation tied to a global fraud scheme.

According to investigators, Reynaert acted as a “money mule” in a Microsoft/IT technical support scam that targeted victims in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Police say the scam relied on alarming pop-up messages that falsely warned victims their computers were locked.

Believing their devices were compromised, investigators say victims were pressured into sending cash after scammers claimed a refund error had occurred.

Police say Reynaert then moved the stolen money overseas using a variety of methods, including cryptocurrency kiosks, gift cards, wire transfers, Western Union transactions, and checks.

Reynaert now faces multiple felony charges, including money laundering, organized fraud, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and dealing in stolen property (trafficking).

The Fort Myers Police Department is reminding the public that legitimate companies and government agencies will never ask for payments or refunds through cash, cryptocurrency kiosks, gift cards, wire transfers, or mailed packages. Anyone who encounters a similar scam is urged to immediately stop communication and contact law enforcement or a trusted family member.