Police confirm shooting investigation at Allure nightclub

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police consider a weekend shooting at a Fort Myers nightclub an active incident.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Allure Gentlemen's Club off Cleveland Avenue.

In a tweet made Monday morning, police said investigators are still looking into the incident.

Fort Myers Police can confirm we are investigating a shooting incident that took place on February 26th at approximately 10:20pm, at Allure Nightclub, located at 3654 Cleveland Ave. The incident was isolated and still active. pic.twitter.com/stIRRXrLzO — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) February 28, 2022

According to police, no one was injured in the incident. A vehicle and other evidence have been recovered by investigators. There was some property damage reported.