Police confirm shooting investigation at Allure nightclub

Posted at 9:44 AM, Feb 28, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police consider a weekend shooting at a Fort Myers nightclub an active incident.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Allure Gentlemen's Club off Cleveland Avenue.

In a tweet made Monday morning, police said investigators are still looking into the incident.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident. A vehicle and other evidence have been recovered by investigators. There was some property damage reported.

