CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department confirmed Sunday that one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting around 5:37 p.m.

In a press conference Sunday night, Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said CCPD responded to a disturbance at a home on 1411 NE 5th Lane. CCPD had been called to the same home on two separate incidents the night before.

Watch the full press conference below:

Police confirm man dead after officer-involved shooting in Cape Coral

The residents of the home, one male and one female, had been arguing, which led to the man destroying the woman's property.

When officers arrived on scene, the male resident, identified as 73-year-old Rolland Henry Halle, was heavily intoxicated and armed with a handgun.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Halle resisted and became aggressive, brandishing the handgun.

Officers then shot Halle several times, Chief Sizemore said. The officers attempted life-saving measures, but Halle was ultimately pronounced dead.

Chief Sizemore said the officers involved were not injured. They have been placed on administrative leave.

Chief Sizemore also said the shots were contained inside the home. The female roommate was outside of the home during the incident.