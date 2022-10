FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least one person is dead following an early Monday morning crash.

Fort Myers police reported the crash on social media around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

They said the northbound lanes of Metro Parkway would be closed for an undetermined length of time.

Southbound lanes of Old Metro are also being diverted at Sylvan Road.

Police advise motorists to avoid this area and seek an alternate route as the investigation continues.