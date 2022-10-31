Watch Now
Police believe fatal shooting was unintentional; 1 charged

Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 31, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man faces manslaughter charges after a weekend shooting.

Just after midnight on Sunday, a 23-year-old man was brought to Cape Coral Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man later died.

Police say 18-year-old Giordanni Castro had been "bantering" with the victim in a car on Del Prado Blvd. South when Castro took the gun, which had been in his lap, and placed it against the victim's chest.

The gun fired; Castro told officers he did not realize the gun was loaded.

After interviewing other witnesses, police believe the shooting was not intentional.

Castro was booked in the Lee County Jail.

