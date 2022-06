FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department has been at the scene of a barricaded man with multiple felony charges since 1:24 PM.

Tuesday afternoon, FMPD executed a search warrant at the location of Prince St and Dunbar in downtown Fort Myers.

The barricaded subject, a middle-aged man, with multiple felony charges, barricaded himself after police executed the search warrant.

FMPD remains at the scene.

We will update as more information comes in.