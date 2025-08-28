Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police arrest teenager in Fort Myers Wawa shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says a teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Wawa location on Colonial Boulevard.

On Wednesday, August 6th, officers responded to the gas station following reports of gunfire in the parking lot.

Police say they received the call around 3:24 p.m. - indicating a daytime incident with several cars parked at the gas station and multiple people present.

Detectives identified 17-year-old Jontaviaus Lamar Crawford as the suspect.

He was arrested on the following charges:

• Weapon Offense – Missile into Dwelling/Vehicle/Building
• Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle
• Possession of a Weapon or Ammo by a Delinquent/Felon
• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 18
• Criminal Mischief

