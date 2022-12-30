FMPD: Police arrest man after fleeing attempted traffic stop on Edison Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is working to reduce speeders on both the Edison and Caloosahatchee Bridges.

Investigators say a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on Thursday in that area.

Police say Dylan Dionne was traveling 81 mph in a 45 mph speed zone over the Edison Bridge. They say when officers attempted to pull him over he fled the attempted traffic stop.

Officers say he decided to lay his bike down and flee on foot but was captured by a police K9.

He faces several charges including felony fleeing and eluding.